Blessing Birthday looks for community help with “Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign”

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A non-profit in Northeast Missouri is looking for donations to help kids in foster care.

Blessing Birthday is a Northeast Missouri non-profit group that provides resources for foster kids.

Their “Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign,” is an effort to help them raise money for the foster kids they help.

“It takes a village to do what we’re doing because there are so many folks who are in partnerships with us and that’s what we would really like to do too, is find more partners to work with us to be able to complete and work on our go with helping children,” Blessing Birthday Board Member Vickie Witthaus said.

Blessing Birthday serves 1,500 foster kids.

They give them gifts like birthday presents, holiday gifts and provide foster kids that are 18 years and older with adult essentials like a laundry kit.

“Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign,” is sponsored by Witthaus.

“The effort is to be able to increase our funding, so that we can reach more children that we can help more children in foster care,” Witthaus said. “The numbers are growing. Without the help of those at the Children’s division, we would not be able to do our job because it is like a well-oiled machine.”

Witthaus said she’ll match up to $10,500 in total donations made by Nov. 28.

To help donate to the “Thanksgiving Donor Match Campaign,” you can visit Birthday Blessings website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.