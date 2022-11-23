Camp Point Central championship pep rally

An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave, they’re being sent off with a pep rally.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Nov. 22, 2022
CAMP POINT, Il. (WGEM) - An undefeated season has brought the Panthers a trip to Champaign, but before they leave, they’re being sent off with a pep rally.

The team is looking to finish their season strong with a Class 1-A State Championship title.

“If you asked anyone at the beginning of the year, we all would’ve said we hoped to make it to the state championship, but no one really believed it,” Quarterback Nick Moore said. “Now were here. It’s an amazing ride. Every game we just get more confident, and we’ve been doubted a lot and we just prove those doubters wrong.”

Winning against Lena-Winslow in Friday’s matchup would give the school their first state championship win in school history.

“This is only the second state championship game we’ve been in, the last one we played in was 2018, so to be the first group that’s able to bring one back would be huge for our community,” Central Head Football Coach Brad Dixon said.

The Panthers ground game has played a major part in what’s helped the squad this season.

Coach Dixon said it’s important that his players remember fundamentals going into this championship game.

“Enjoy the moment, but understand it’s going to come down to our fundamentals and techniques we’ve done all year,” Dixon said. “Once the game has kicked off and after a play or two, it’ll all settle in and it’ll be about what we’ve done all year long.”

Seniors on the team are hoping to keep the energy of today’s pep rally going as they enter into Friday’s game.

“I would be going out with a bang, and it would just be an awesome feeling,” Offensive Lineman Cole Parcht said.

Camp Point Central will take on Lena-Winslow Friday in Champaign at 10 a.m.

