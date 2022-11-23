Five more projects approved in Quincy Small Rental Rehab program

By Charity Bell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more work being done to meet the housing needs in Quincy.

Tuesday night, five different projects were approved out of the Small Rental Rehab Program.

The city uses $250,000 a year to incentivize new or rehabilitated efforts to build new housing.

They approved four different applications for locations at:

  • 1224 Broadway Street
  • 513 to 515 Washington Street
  • 1732 State Street
  • Two properties at 1139 Hutmacher Road
  • Total amounts to $178,300

”It’s well known that this community needs more housing, better housing, new housing, as well as rehabilitated housing and this program, I think really highlights efforts in both arenas and it also highlights how a few public dollars can leverage a lot of private investment,” City Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said.

Mays said the next step is for them to draft a resolution to go before the council in the next few weeks to proceed with their approval.

