Five more projects approved in Quincy Small Rental Rehab program

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more work being done to meet the housing needs in Quincy.

Tuesday night, five different projects were approved out of the Small Rental Rehab Program.

The city uses $250,000 a year to incentivize new or rehabilitated efforts to build new housing.

They approved four different applications for locations at:

1224 Broadway Street

513 to 515 Washington Street

1732 State Street

Two properties at 1139 Hutmacher Road

Total amounts to $178,300

”It’s well known that this community needs more housing, better housing, new housing, as well as rehabilitated housing and this program, I think really highlights efforts in both arenas and it also highlights how a few public dollars can leverage a lot of private investment,” City Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said.

Mays said the next step is for them to draft a resolution to go before the council in the next few weeks to proceed with their approval.

