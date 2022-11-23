Five more projects approved in Quincy Small Rental Rehab program
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more work being done to meet the housing needs in Quincy.
Tuesday night, five different projects were approved out of the Small Rental Rehab Program.
The city uses $250,000 a year to incentivize new or rehabilitated efforts to build new housing.
They approved four different applications for locations at:
- 1224 Broadway Street
- 513 to 515 Washington Street
- 1732 State Street
- Two properties at 1139 Hutmacher Road
- Total amounts to $178,300
”It’s well known that this community needs more housing, better housing, new housing, as well as rehabilitated housing and this program, I think really highlights efforts in both arenas and it also highlights how a few public dollars can leverage a lot of private investment,” City Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said.
Mays said the next step is for them to draft a resolution to go before the council in the next few weeks to proceed with their approval.
