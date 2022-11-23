Hospital Report: November 23, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Brian Kent Mayfield, age 78, of Quincy, died November 21. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Dorothy M. Newell, 98, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 21 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

James Mitchell, age 85, of Quincy, died November 22 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Junior E. Fleer, age 95, of Quincy, died on November 21 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

