HREDC announces departure of executive director

HANNIBAL (WGEM) – The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced on Wednesday morning that Executive Director of HREDC Corey Mehaffy will leave his position on December 31.

Mehaffy has been in this role for nearly four years, beginning in January 2019.

The Board of Directors has the highest praise and gratitude for Mehaffy’s tenure with the organization.

“Corey not only breathed life into our organization, but he built HREDC into a nationally recognized economic development organization right here in northeast Missouri. His innovative approach to regional economic development has greatly benefitted our local and regional economies. His leadership has brought Marion and Ralls counties, as well as, the cities of Hannibal and Palmyra working together to bring opportunities that we have not had before,” said Hal Benedict, Chair of the HREDC Board. “I could list the many projects and programs that Corey has brought to the area, but what really comes to my mind when I think of Corey is his passion and the integrity that he has given to our area. I think I speak for the entire board with sincere appreciation for guiding us to where we are today. Corey will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family the best in his new endeavors.”

The HREDC Board of Directors has started a nationwide search for Mehaffy’s successor. A release on Wednesday morning stated the board has confidence that the success Mehaffy has created will continue.

“Thank you to the Cities of Hannibal and Palmyra; Ralls and Marion Counties; the University of Missouri Extension/MO SBDC and all partners who have put faith in HREDC. Their trust, and the generosity of our Industrial Club members, have made our many successes possible,” said Mehaffy. “It is difficult to leave this organization, but I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Mehaffy added, “I am thankful for the opportunity to participate in and lead this incredible organization. Thank you to all who have been part of the work HREDC has done. Thank you to the Board of Directors, staff and my family for your support over my four years in this position.”

“We are of course saddened to see Corey leave this position, but wish him well in his new career,” said Vice Chair Wendy Harrington. “Corey came to us at a time that we needed to re-invent HREDC and create a new vision for economic development in northeast Missouri. Corey of course rose to the occasion, united our region, and helped us create a national recognized program. We are forever grateful to Corey for his leadership and are committed to continuing his vision and success.”

According to the release, Mehaffy has accepted a position in the private sector, and will start his new position after January 1.

