Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Medical Group reported Wednesday that on Nov. 16 a Sangamon County Court dismissed Blessing Health System’s appeal of QMG’s Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center.

“We are grateful for the court’s decision; it allows Quincy Medical Group to move forward to create real change in health and care in the Tri-States,” said Carol Brockmiller, QMG CEO. “Our physicians and family of employees have remained steadfastly committed to the QMG Hospital and all that it can bring to our local patients, including choice and affordability. We have been bolstered by the gracious support of our community and the unwavering commitment of our physicians to who matters most — our patients.”

According to QMG, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the QMG Hospital on April 26, with seven of the eight board members voting in favor of the project.

Proposed QMG hospital at Quincy Town Center (Quincy Medical Group)

The proposed QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center will be located on the campus of the Quincy Town Center, which is already home to the QMG Surgery Center and Cancer Institute.

QMG reported its small-format hospital will include 25 med-surg beds; 3 labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum or LDRP rooms; an emergency department with 10 bays; a C-section suite; 3 operating rooms; and 1 procedure room.

The hospital will also include a post-anesthesia care unit, laboratory, pharmacy, and imaging department. Three of the medical-surgical beds will be equipped to serve as negative pressure rooms, or isolation rooms, to aid in future infectious disease outbreaks.

Dr. Todd Petty, QMG Surgeon and Board Chairman said, “Throughout our pursuit to transform healthcare for this community, our team of stellar physicians has stayed the course to ensure patients have access to affordable, quality healthcare. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and our patients as we take this step forward and make QMG Hospital a reality.”

For more information on the QMG Hospital, visit quincymedgroup.com/transform and for the QMG Birth Center, visit quincymedgroup.com/birthcenter.

QMG declined WGEM News’ request for an interview.

