Illinois expired driver’s license, I.D. extension ends Dec. 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois drivers may have gotten away with driving with an expired these last two years but that’s all set to change on Dec. 1.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White did not require those in possession of an expired state I.D. to renew them in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Quincy Police Department’s Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said effective Dec. 1, if you get pulled over with an expired license you will get ticketed and possibly have to appear in court.

“I do know some people on their birthday forget to get their license renewed,” Tyler said. “And they might be a few days late or something like that. But most of the time we find people that haven’t had a license for several months.”

Tyler said a normal traffic violation fine is $164, but if it’s been expired for more than one year, those fines can increase.

