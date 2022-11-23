Kairos Hope to hold Festival of Trees

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A recovery home for sexual trauma survivors in Northeast Missouri needs your help raising money this holiday season.

This week, Kairos Hope in Monroe City is holding a Festival of Trees event.

You can participate in a silent auction to win decorated Christmas trees donated by local businesses and community members.

Founder and Executive Director Eryka McMillan said the money will allow them to continue helping women at the home.

“Our program takes in women completely free of charge and offers them every source that they need to get back on their feet after trauma,” McMillan said. “A lot of our young women come straight out of sex trafficking and wouldn’t be able to afford services. Doing these types of events allows us to provide those.”

The Festival of Trees will be at the Opera House Antiques and Uniques at 208 South Main Street.

The event starts on Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. and runs until Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.