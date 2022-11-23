Most local grocery stores closed tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for grocery stores; however, according to Hy-Vee’s store director Tad Gallagher, that statement holds true for 2022 with a spike in shoppers.

He said it’s because Hy-Vee is following a trend: to close the regional chain for the first time in the grocery store’s existence.

“To be closed on Thanksgiving and to give our employees the opportunity to spend that day with their family instead of coming into work would be a good step to becoming the best place to work,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said he saw more shoppers coming in right at opening time, too.

“We’ve got the word out,” Gallagher said. “I believe everybody knows which is why we’re seeing a little heavier traffic in the early morning.”

Josie Bunch was one of among hundreds of shoppers flocking to Hy-Vee on Wednesday morning, however the crowds didn’t phase her.

“It’s great to find what I need,” Bunch said. “Everything is well-stocked.”

Bunch bucked the trend of turkey and trimmings, opting for her own homestyle Thanksgiving desserts.

“I am the ultimate ‘Oreo Ball Maker’ for my family during Thanksgiving,” Bunch said. “I got several packages of Oreos and have cream cheese at home.”

Gallagher said many shoppers are doing away with tradition of cooking a full meal and opting for pre-made meals from the deli instead.

“Just so they can spend more time with family instead of slaving over the stove,” Gallagher said.

Here’s a list of grocery stores Thanksgiving hours in the area.

Quincy grocery store holiday hours

County Market

Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Hy-Vee

Thanksgiving: CLOSED

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Save-a-Lot

Thanksgiving: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Aldi

Thanksgiving: CLOSED

Black Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving: CLOSED

Black Friday: 8 a.m. for plus members, 10 a.m. for nonplus members - 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.