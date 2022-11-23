Pet safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

QUINCY (WGEM) - Your family may be preparing for thanksgiving festivities, but are you preparing to keep your pet safe this weekend?

The Quincy Humane Society is offering some tips for ensuring your pet can enjoy the holiday weekend with your family.

Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said to make sure all food and fixings are kept out of pets’ reach.

She said that turkey legs and bones should not be eaten by pets, and she warns ham can be dangerous when pets eat it in excess because it is very salty.

Some foods that you may serve this week could be more dangerous to your pet than you think.

“Nuts, even if it’s a bowl of nuts or nuts in food some nuts can be very lethal to animals,” said Brumbaugh. “Any onion, garlic in your stuffing kind of dishes that could really pose a danger too to your animals as well.”

Brumbaugh said if you do want to let your dog or cat get in on the Thanksgiving meal fun, small amounts of 100% pure pumpkin puree and green beans are not harmful to your pet.

However, she does say that if your pet does happen to eat anything it shouldn’t, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

The Humane Society of Missouri also offers these tips to help keep dogs, cats, and other four-legged friends safe this Thanksgiving:

Avoid New/Abnormal Foods

Avoid feeding your pet anything they are not used to eating, even if it falls in the same food group as something they are used to. For example, even if your pet is accustomed to eating chicken, turkey could still make them sick. Other popular Thanksgiving foods you should avoid feeding pets include:

Poultry and ham bones. Chicken and turkey bones are hollow and shatter easily, which can cause little shards to get caught in your pet’s throat or stomach. Ham bones usually have a lot of salt, which could give your pet an upset stomach.

Fat drippings from your turkey pan. These are too much for your pet to handle and they should not be poured over their usual pet food as an added treat.

Pumpkin. It is a natural stool softener for dogs and cats and can cause diarrhea.

Make Sure Everyone is on the Same Page

Inform your guests of the rules when they arrive so they aren’t trying to get on your pet’s good side through food. Instead, have them hand your pet one of their usual treats to help them get acquainted.

Secure your Leftovers

Make sure to secure your garbage when the meal is finished so your pet doesn’t gobble up all of those leftovers while you are taking your post-turkey nap!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.