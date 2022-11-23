QPD fundraiser hands out over 200 bags of food

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some Quincy police officers have been growing out their beards in order to raise money for a Thanksgiving food drive.

QPD’s Beard for a Benefit allows police officers to pay $30 a month until the end of December to grow out their beard.

This money, along with other community donations, went towards a Thanksgiving food drive and distribution the day before Thanksgiving.

“We thought that maybe we would have a little bit more of an impact this year and I think that when we got here today, there were more people waiting than I’ve ever seen in the 5 or 6 years we’ve done this. I really think we’re making a difference,” said Quincy Chief of Police Adam Yates.

QPD handed out over 200 bags worth of groceries for families in the area to help give back this holiday season.

They distributed bags filled with canned vegetables, pie, potatoes, and stuffing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

”All too often police officers deal with the negative that’s going on, when we’re dealing with families and citizens,” Yates said. “It’s really heartwarming to come out and see the folks waiting for us to get here and just to get to say happy Thanksgiving and give them a little something to try and brighten their holiday seasons.”

Yates said QPD will do this food drive again next Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.