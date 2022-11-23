QPD fundraiser hands out over 200 bags of food

Some Quincy police officers have been growing out their beards in order to raise money for a...
Some Quincy police officers have been growing out their beards in order to raise money for a Thanksgiving food drive.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some Quincy police officers have been growing out their beards in order to raise money for a Thanksgiving food drive.

QPD’s Beard for a Benefit allows police officers to pay $30 a month until the end of December to grow out their beard.

This money, along with other community donations, went towards a Thanksgiving food drive and distribution the day before Thanksgiving.

“We thought that maybe we would have a little bit more of an impact this year and I think that when we got here today, there were more people waiting than I’ve ever seen in the 5 or 6 years we’ve done this. I really think we’re making a difference,” said Quincy Chief of Police Adam Yates.

QPD handed out over 200 bags worth of groceries for families in the area to help give back this holiday season.

They distributed bags filled with canned vegetables, pie, potatoes, and stuffing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

”All too often police officers deal with the negative that’s going on, when we’re dealing with families and citizens,” Yates said. “It’s really heartwarming to come out and see the folks waiting for us to get here and just to get to say happy Thanksgiving and give them a little something to try and brighten their holiday seasons.”

Yates said QPD will do this food drive again next Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle
One injured in Hannibal crash
One injured in Hannibal crash on Monday
QMG proposed hospital
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored

Latest News

Busy grocery stores
Most local grocery stores closed tomorrow
A person searches for holiday gifts online.
Illinois officials warn of online scams during holiday season
Thursday's rains will not be much more than a ground wetting
Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast
Brumbaugh said if you do want to let your dog or cat get in on the Thanksgiving meal fun, small...
Pet safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving