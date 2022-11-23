Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle

Dailean Millner-Williams
Dailean Millner-Williams(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department arrested a Quincy man on Tuesday after he allegedly used his vehicle to ram another occupied vehicle Monday night in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1301 Broadway.

QPD reported Wednesday they had charged 20-year-old Dailean Millner-Williams with attempted murder, vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury, and aggravated reckless driving.

QPD stated that upon arrival the victims’ vehicle had sustained heavy damage and several occupants reported injuries.

QPD added, several victims were sent to the hospital and one suffered a broken leg.

According to police, the victims’ vehicle had been parked in the lot when Williams rammed it and then fled the scene.

William’s vehicle was later discovered unoccupied with heavy damage.

