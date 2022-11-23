Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - The potential for rain on Thanksgiving looks rather slim. There will be a few isolated showers, but they won’t amount to much in the rain gauge. It is possible, so we could see some wet pavement but that is about it. Friday there will be some sunshine and we see temperatures at around 50 which is about normal for this time of year. Saturday late we expect scattered showers in the area with temperatures running close to what is normal. Sunday temperatures will be a little bit cooler down into the mid-40s and our next shot it rain looks like it will be here Tuesday. We can also expect gusty wind on Tuesday and temperatures warming up to near 60 degrees.

