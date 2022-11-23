Tri-State hospital seeing an earlier than normal surge in flu, RSV cases

MACOMB (WGEM) - Officials at McDonough District Hospital are reporting a significant increase in outpatient illnesses.

Specifically, COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Chief Medical Officer Edwin Card said MDH only saw five cases of RSV and zero cases on influenza. However, that number would more than triple as RSV cases rose to 27 in October along with five cases of influenza.

“We do usually, starting in December or so, see viral illnesses start to increase,” Card said. “This is certainly a much earlier onset than what we typically would see.”

For November, Card said there has been 23 RSV cases, 24 influenza cases and 24 cases of COVID-19.

“Having three respiratory viruses at once certainly is a bit unprecedented and so far it’s been relatively mild diseases at least in our area,” Card added.

Card mentioned that no one has been admitted for influenza, and that “the basics” will keep you healthy this holiday season.

“Cover your cough, try not to be around anybody who is already sick, wash your hands and be in good hygiene,” Card said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends seeking emergency medical care if you display the warning signs. For adults, those include shortness of breath, pain in the chest or abdominal area, confusion or persistent vomiting.

In children, warning signs include trouble breathing, bluish skin color, irritability, or fever with a rash.

Card also said avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth are additional ways to stay healthy.

According to IDPH, RSV spreads when an infected person near coughs or sneezes near others and you get virus droplets in your eyes, nose or mouth.

For additional tips on how to prevent RSV and influenza, click here.

