Two Marion County bridges to be replaced next year

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Two more bridges in rural Marion County, Missouri, are going to get some upgrades.

Abbey Shade owns a hair salon in rural Palmyra, Missouri. When many of her 500 clients drive to her business, Abigail’s, they have to cross over bridges on County Road 230 or County Road 281, which she said have flooded before.

“Not too much problem, but when we have a lot of rain, they sometimes flood and go over the bridges or make it so you have to find alternatives to get to places,” Shade said.

Shade said any time her clients have noticed an issue with the bridge, the County has been quick to make temporary fixes.

“They’d be right out and fix it for me, but their temporary fix has been perfect, have no complaints, but a new bridge would be great too though,” Shade said.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said the bridge on County Road 230 was knocked off its footings when a tree came downriver a few years ago. The bridge on County Road 281 can only hold 10 tons, which isn’t enough for a grain truck or other farm equipment to drive across.

Lomax said they are set to be replaced with larger bridges next year.

“It’ll probably be higher and it will be significantly wider and it’ll take whatever you want to drive across it,” Lomax said.

Lomax said constructing new bridges will make it easier for local farmers to travel.

“You won’t have to worry about the bridge washing out and you won’t have to worry about, ‘Can I get to the bridge? Is it gonna be high enough? And can I get my equipment across it? Can I get my loaded grain truck loaded with corn out of it?” he said.

Both Lomax and Shade said they are eager for the outdated bridges to be replaced.

“It’ll make life a lot easier,” Lomax said.

Lomax wants to select an engineering company and get bids by early spring so they can start construction.

Here is more information about the projects:

The County Road 230 project will cost $344,000.

The County Road 281 project will cost $289,000.

Both the state and the County will pay for the projects.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will oversee construction.

