Unseasonably warm today before a cold front arrives on Thanksgiving Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures on this Thanksgiving Eve are mainly starting off in the 30s. We have clear skies but some upper-level clouds off to our west will stream into the Tri-States through the morning and afternoon. It is important to note that these clouds are upper-level clouds because that tells us the clouds will be thin. Therefore, most of the day will be mostly sunny. Daytime highs will get a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Most of us will see daytime highs in the upper 50s. However, a few places, such as Hannibal, Missouri, and Pittsfield, Illinois, will be closer to 60°. By later this evening, some more clouds will start to arrive and then by tonight we will be mostly cloudy. Due to some southeasterly winds and the mostly cloudy skies, lows will be warmer and above normal for this time of year. Lows will be in the 40s.

Overnight, moisture from the gulf will move into the area along with some warm air advection (the movement of warmer air being transported towards an area). This will bring a chance of some very light spotty rain showers to those mainly in Missouri after midnight. The chance of those light spotty showers will then be possible Thanksgiving morning for everyone. The chance of rain will decrease into the afternoon. As a cold front arrives later in the evening though, we will again have the chance for a few spotty light rain showers. These showers will be so spotty that some will end up dry. For those that do see the rain, it will be so light that totals would be less than a tenth of an inch. So not a washout of a day by any means. Still a day you can enjoy if you are wanting to do any fun activities like a family football game or put up any holiday decorations.

