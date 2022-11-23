WGEM to broadcast Camp Point Central state championship game

An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave,...
An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave, they’re being sent off with a pep rally.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air Camp Point Central’s state championship game against Lena-Winslow.

The game will be broadcast on WGEM CW 10.2 on Friday at 10 a.m.

The team is looking to finish their season strong with a Class 1-A State Championship title.

“If you asked anyone at the beginning of the year, we all would’ve said we hoped to make it to the state championship, but no one really believed it,” Quarterback Nick Moore said. “Now were here. It’s an amazing ride. Every game we just get more confident, and we’ve been doubted a lot and we just prove those doubters wrong.”

Winning against Lena-Winslow in Friday’s matchup would give the school its first state championship win in school history.

“This is only the second state championship game we’ve been in, the last one we played in was 2018, so to be the first group that’s able to bring one back would be huge for our community,” Central Head Football Coach Brad Dixon said.

The Panthers’ ground game has played a major part in what’s helped the squad this season.

Coach Dixon said it’s important that his players remember fundamentals going into this championship game.

“Enjoy the moment, but understand it’s going to come down to our fundamentals and techniques we’ve done all year,” Dixon said. “Once the game has kicked off and after a play or two, it’ll all settle in and it’ll be about what we’ve done all year long.”

In addition to the Camp Point Central game, WGEM will broadcast all the Illinois High School Football State Championship and Basketball State Finals contests for the 2022 -2023 season.

The complete schedule is below.

The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2) - Friday, Nov. 25

  • Class 1A Championship at 10 a.m. - Camp Point Central vs. Lena-Winslow
  • Class 2A Championship at 1 p.m. - St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley
  • Class 3A Championship at 4 p.m. - Williamsville vs. IC Catholic
  • Class 4A Championship at 7 p.m. - Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

WGEM (NBC 10.1) - Saturday, Nov. 26

  • Class 5A Championship at 10 a.m. - Peoria vs. Nazareth
  • Class 6A Championship at 1 p.m. - Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis
  • Class 7A Championship at 4 p.m. - Mount Carmel vs. Batavia
  • Class 8A Championship at 7 p.m. - Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle
One injured in Hannibal crash
One injured in Hannibal crash on Monday
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Durbin wants Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago restored
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

QND Head Coach Eric Orne Will Have The Lady Raiders Ready To Go Against Keokuk
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 21) QND Lady Raiders Guard Blair Eftink Shares Thoughts On Facing The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood On Tuesday
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Guard Blair Eftink Shares Thoughts On Facing Keokuk
QND Guard Blair Eftink Shares Insight On Facing Keokuk On Tuesday On The Prep Hardwood
Camp Point Central championship pep rally.
Camp Point Central championship pep rally
Payson-Seymour Tips Off Against Porta At Saukee Turkey Tourney
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 21) Pittsfield “Saukee” Turkey Tournament Underway On The Hardwood With Payson-Seymour Facing Porta During Day 1 Of Action