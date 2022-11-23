WGEM to broadcast Camp Point Central state championship game

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air Camp Point Central’s state championship game against Lena-Winslow.

The game will be broadcast on WGEM CW 10.2 on Friday at 10 a.m.

The team is looking to finish their season strong with a Class 1-A State Championship title.

“If you asked anyone at the beginning of the year, we all would’ve said we hoped to make it to the state championship, but no one really believed it,” Quarterback Nick Moore said. “Now were here. It’s an amazing ride. Every game we just get more confident, and we’ve been doubted a lot and we just prove those doubters wrong.”

Winning against Lena-Winslow in Friday’s matchup would give the school its first state championship win in school history.

“This is only the second state championship game we’ve been in, the last one we played in was 2018, so to be the first group that’s able to bring one back would be huge for our community,” Central Head Football Coach Brad Dixon said.

The Panthers’ ground game has played a major part in what’s helped the squad this season.

Coach Dixon said it’s important that his players remember fundamentals going into this championship game.

“Enjoy the moment, but understand it’s going to come down to our fundamentals and techniques we’ve done all year,” Dixon said. “Once the game has kicked off and after a play or two, it’ll all settle in and it’ll be about what we’ve done all year long.”

In addition to the Camp Point Central game, WGEM will broadcast all the Illinois High School Football State Championship and Basketball State Finals contests for the 2022 -2023 season.

The complete schedule is below.

The Tri-States (WGEM CW 10.2) - Friday, Nov. 25

Class 1A Championship at 10 a.m. - Camp Point Central vs. Lena-Winslow

Class 2A Championship at 1 p.m. - St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley

Class 3A Championship at 4 p.m. - Williamsville vs. IC Catholic

Class 4A Championship at 7 p.m. - Providence vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

WGEM (NBC 10.1) - Saturday, Nov. 26

Class 5A Championship at 10 a.m. - Peoria vs. Nazareth

Class 6A Championship at 1 p.m. - Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis

Class 7A Championship at 4 p.m. - Mount Carmel vs. Batavia

Class 8A Championship at 7 p.m. - Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola

