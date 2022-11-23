WGEM Sports: Wednesday (November 23) BREAKING SPORTS NEWS

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In a statement released by the Conference, it appears that the QND Raiders Football program has indeed found a new home. The statement indicated:

“At their November 22 meeting, the Central State Eight Conference Board of Control voted to accept Quincy Notre Dame into the conference for football only. Quincy Notre Dame will begin competition in the 2024-2025 school year. The Central State Eight schools are excited about the opportunity to compete against Quincy Notre Dame’s football program.”

At Quincy Notre Dame, Raiders head football coach Jack Cornell released the following statement regarding joining the CS8 less than thirty minutes ago:

“Joining the CS8 was a logical decision that puts us in a competitive conference not that far from home, and with the opportunity to play football at the freshmen, JV and varsity levels. This is a tremendous step forward for our football program, and I could not be more excited.”

WGEM Sports will provide more details regarding this developing story as more information becomes available.

