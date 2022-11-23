WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 21) Undefeated Monroe City Panthers Preparing For MSHSAA State Semifinal Showdown Set For This Saturday

MC Panthers Head Coach David Kirby Has The Panthers Rolling At (13-0)
Monroe City Panthers Now Preparing For The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals
Monroe City Panthers Now Preparing For The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Monroe City Panthers dream season is still alive on the MSHSAA gridiron. The undefeated Panthers are now headed to the Class 1 State Semifinals this Saturday. MC will be playing on the road against the (11-2) Blackhawks from Adrian high School.

The (13-0) Panthers are coming off a very strong outing in the quarterfinals where they posted a 26-12 victory against Lincoln last Saturday at Lankford Field. Monroe City head coach David Kirby offers some insight on what’s ahead for the Panthers as they now prepare for the biggest game of their season to date.

