WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 21) QND Lady Raiders Guard Blair Eftink Shares Thoughts On Facing The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood On Tuesday

QND Head Coach Eric Orne Will Have The Lady Raiders Ready To Go Against Keokuk(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The reigning IHSA Class 1-A State Champs from Quincy Notre Dame have been hard at work preparing for their first road game of the new season on the prep hardwood. QND will tip-off against Keokuk on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in Lee County. Lady raiders head coach Eric Orne has already shared with his squad what they can expect at the Wright Field House.

KHS has a roster loaded with guards so it’s safe to say that “the tempo” will be upbeat when the two squads collide in “The Hawkeye State” in less than 24 hours. Lady Raider senior guard Blair Eftink is excited about hitting the road and facing another new challenge. We’ll have details...

