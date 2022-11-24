Acts 2:45 Closet hosts Thanksgiving potluck for all

KEOKUK (WGEM) - An organization in Lee County that helps people not only on Thanksgiving, but throughout the year, was able to put on a meal in a bigger setting this year and serve more people, due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

The community potluck in Keokuk today was put together by Acts 2:45 Closet.

For the third year of the event, organizers said they were able to rent a facility and invite more people.

This meal was about so much more than food for some.

One year ago, Samantha Vineyard was practically homeless.

She was pregnant and bouncing from house to house, fleeing from her abusive boyfriend.

Tiffany Smith, Acts 2:45 Closet treasurer, eventually helped Vineyard get connected with the organization, so she could better provide for her newborn son.

“She let me stay there and helped me get all my stuff I needed to get, my Medicaid, everything I needed to help take care of it,” said Smith.

After meeting her husband last year, they found themselves using even more of the Acts 2:45 Closet resources and they even attended the community potluck held last year.

“I felt like it was just our tradition, since they helped me, I wanted to help them whenever I can and come to whatever I can,” said Vineyard.

The Acts 2:45 Closet team did not want to require guests to show proof of residency in Lee County or proof of income, to allow more people in the community to gather for a Thanksgiving.

“So many organizations require all of that stuff and some people just miss it by just a few dollars and that’s not fair because just because they make 2, 3, 7 dollars more a month then what their guidelines are, they still need the things and if they can’t afford to provide Thanksgiving for their family, well we’ll provide it for them,” said Acts 2:45 Closet president Tracie Anderson.

Smith said they want everyone in the community to feel loved every day.

“I feel that everybody has the opportunity to feel that they are loved and we want to make the atmosphere here available to let them know that you are a child of God, you are loved,” said Smith.

The potluck was held at the Pilot Grove Community Room on Main Street.

More than 30 people received a free meal.

The organization delivered 15 meals throughout Lee County, to shut-ins who weren’t able to make it out of their house this Thanksgiving.

