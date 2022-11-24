Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Larry Teel
Emily Coniglio
Courtney Logsdon
Tegan Dillon
Cameron Bergman
Jenny Herbig
Susan Kill
Mary Ann Ethel Tjaden
Marjorie Graff
Jessica Deters Gaudian
Beverly Dreyer
Joan Parkhill
Sarah Goodapple
Jon Maestas
Lacy Ames
Chuck McMullen
Joyce Lay
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.