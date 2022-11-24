Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving delivery has more volunteers than needed

QUINCY (WGEM) - An estimated 200 Tri-State residents got warm Thanksgiving meals delivered to them through Meals on Wheels.

Each year, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club steps in to give the regular volunteers a break. With so many stepping in on Thursday morning, coordinators said they had more than enough help.

“We doubled up a couple of the routes thinking that we needed to double up,” said J.P. Snyder with the Kiwanis Club. “But then we ended up with extra drivers. I would rather have too much help than not enough.”

Snyder said this day is special to the recipients who get a warm Thanksgiving meal with turkey, trimmings and pumpkin pie.

