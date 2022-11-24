Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving delivery has more volunteers than needed

Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - An estimated 200 Tri-State residents got warm Thanksgiving meals delivered to them through Meals on Wheels.

Each year, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club steps in to give the regular volunteers a break. With so many stepping in on Thursday morning, coordinators said they had more than enough help.

“We doubled up a couple of the routes thinking that we needed to double up,” said J.P. Snyder with the Kiwanis Club. “But then we ended up with extra drivers. I would rather have too much help than not enough.”

Snyder said this day is special to the recipients who get a warm Thanksgiving meal with turkey, trimmings and pumpkin pie.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Busy grocery stores
Most local grocery stores closed tomorrow
QMG proposed hospital
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Excited About Heading To A New Conference
QND Raiders football Accepted Into Central State Eight Conference

Latest News

Salvation Army returns to in-person
Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner returns to in-person dining
YMCA Turkey Run
“Strong Kids” raffle winners announced at 43rd Annual Quincy YMCA Turkey Run
Brown County Lady Hornets Roll To Victory On The IHSA Hardwood In Mount Sterling
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 23) Lady Hornet Classic Rolls On In Mount Sterling As The IHSA Hoops Season Starts to Heat Up!
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire