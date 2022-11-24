Patchy Showers for Thanksgiving

A few isolated showers will be possible early, with cloudy skies late.
A few isolated showers will be possible early, with cloudy skies late.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few spotty showers are in the forecast for Turkey Day, with the best chance for some raindrops remaining in the morning and early afternoon hours. While it may be a good idea to have that umbrella on standby, many locations will see dry conditions for the rest of the day with generally cloudy skies. The cloud cover will keep high temperatures a bit cooler than Wednesday, with highs staying in the low to mid 50′s.

A weak cold front will slide through during the evening which will drop temps to near freezing overnight. Anyone heading out for some early Black Friday shopping will have to bundle up for a seasonably chilly evening. Friday will see more sunshine with temps staying in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

The next chance of rain moves in Saturday night through Sunday morning, with more substantial rain amounts expected.

