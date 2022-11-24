Quincy man in custody after late night domestic abuse call

Eric Kiture, 48
Eric Kiture, 48(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call late Wednesday night.

Deputies arrived at 428 Timber Ridge Lane for an unknown problem. Upon arrival it was determined that a female resident was being held against her will and was the victim of a domestic battery.

Eric Kiture, 48, jumped from a window and attempted to flee on foot after deputies forced entry into the residence.

Deputies were able to get Kiture and he was taken into custody without incident.

Both the victim and Kiture were transported to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

Kiture was then transported to the jail.

The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole hold on Kiture.

