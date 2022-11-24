Quincy mobile home catches fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters responded to a fire at Trailer Town mobile home park early Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene for the fire at around 3:30 a.m. at 1702 McKinney Street.

No word yet on the extent of damage to the mobile home, on what caused the fire.

Police, ambulance, and Ameren were also on scene.

Police in the area were directing traffic while crews were on scene.

