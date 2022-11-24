Quincy mobile home catches fire

Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters responded to a fire at Trailer Town mobile home park early Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene for the fire at around 3:30 a.m. at 1702 McKinney Street.

No word yet on the extent of damage to the mobile home, on what caused the fire.

Police, ambulance, and Ameren were also on scene.

Police in the area were directing traffic while crews were on scene.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle
Busy grocery stores
Most local grocery stores closed tomorrow
QMG proposed hospital
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Excited About Heading To A New Conference
QND Raiders football Accepted Into Central State Eight Conference
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Turkey Fryer Safety Tips
Turkey Fryer Safety for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving to be one of busiest travel days in two decades
Thanksgiving to be one of busiest travel days in two decades
Thanksgiving to be one of busiest travel days in two decades
Thanksgiving to be one of busiest travel days in two decades
Thanksgiving Travel
Thanksgiving to be one of busiest travel days in two decades