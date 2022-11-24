Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner returns to in-person dining

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 100 people in need were able to gather once again for Quincy Salvation Army’s annual free Thanksgiving meal.

Thursday afternoon was the first time since 2019 that the Salvation Army dinner returned to in-person gathering at the Kroc Center. In 2020 and 2021 they were only able to offer carryout and delivery due to COVID-19.

Volunteers said they were excited to see so many dine together once again.

“We made some adjustments and had people R.S.V.P,” said Major Shelley McClintock. “But we were also going to accept walk-ins. For our first seating alone, we had 55 R.S.V.P. but we had 96 at a full house.”

McClintock said they still offered the delivery and carryout option.

