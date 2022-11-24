“Strong Kids” raffle winners announced at 43rd Annual Quincy YMCA Turkey Run

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 43rd annual YMCA Turkey Run took place bright and early on Thursday morning with more than 2000 participants working up an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner.

Prior to the run, the YMCA announced the winner for the “Strong Kids” raffle that started back in July. And one lucky winner won $25,000.

Race coordinator Kristen Lay said it’s a great way to get the community involved and one of the biggest turnouts this year.

“In previous years we’ve been up and down,” Lay said. “But this has been one of our best years. We are so excited to be here and in person. The weather is beautiful, we’ll take it. If anyone was here last year they know we had to bundle up.”

Money raised from today will go toward affordable programming at the YMCA with a focus on the youth.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.