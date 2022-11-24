Turkey Fryer Safety for Thanksgiving

Turkey Fryer Safety Tips
Turkey Fryer Safety Tips(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - There are always risks when you’re making your Thanksgiving feast especially if you’re planning on deep frying your turkey.

The Quincy Fire Department said if it’s done wrong the consequences could be deadly.

Firefighters said one of the most important things you can do is to make sure your turkey is completely thawed before it goes into the oil. Firefighter Bryan Meyer said there is a lot that can go wrong when you’re cooking with boiling oil.

“It can be very bad, third degree burns, loss of your house or building you’re cooking turkey in. Possibly even loss of life,” Meyer said.

Meyer said there are other hazards to be aware of as well, such as putting the fryer on uneven surfaces and cranking the temperature of the fryer up too high. He said it’s recommended the temperature be in between 375 and 400 degrees, temperatures above that, especially over 550 degrees, are risky.

He also said the amount of oil is a factor.

“It’s advised that you put your turkey in the pot and then fill the pot with water to get the proper amount of oil that you want. And then keep a mental note of that mark and then fill that mark up with oil, so that way you aren’t overfilling the pot like we did,” Meyer said.

