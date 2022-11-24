WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 23) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Football Program Headed to A New Conference In 2024
QND Head Coach Jack Cornell Excited About The Future Ahead For Raiders Football
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head coach jack Cornell broke the news before 9:00 A.M. this morning in “The Gem City!” The Raiders of QND are headed to a new home. That new home is the Central State 8 Conference, and the moving date is set for 2024.
Cornell indicated in a new release that “Joining the CS8 was a logical decision that puts us in a competitive conference not that far from home, and with the opportunity to play football at the freshmen, JV and varsity levels. This is a tremendous step forward for our football program, and I could not be more excited.”
