Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 26th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

LouAnne Mowen

Norma Stone

Dallas Garcia

Dorothy Pults

Keegan Whitfield

Harrison Leach

Dalton Kalb

Palmer Jo Chinn

Joe Chinn

Danny Davis

Madison Allen

Gary Page

Joseph Krebill

Ellen Meek

ANNIVERSARIES

Butch & Dee Sorrells

Robb & Shellie Wood

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.