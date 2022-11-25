Camp Point state title game is underway on U of I campus

Panthers of Camp Point Central
Panthers of Camp Point Central(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WGEM) - The Camp Point Central Panthers are now in action against the (13-0) Lena-Winslow Panthers. You can watch the game on WGEM CW 10.2.

WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air the championship game.

The Lena-Winslow Panthers have won the last five of the last 11 state titles.

Winning against Lena-Winslow in Friday’s matchup would give the school its first state championship win.

“This is only the second state championship game we’ve been in,” Central Head Football Coach Brad Dixon said. “The last one we played in was 2018, so to be the first group that’s able to bring one back would be huge for our community.”

The Camp Point Panthers have Power 5 recruits and an explosive offense that has outscored opponents 670-152 this season.

“If you asked anyone at the beginning of the year, we all would’ve said we hoped to make it to the state championship, but no one really believed it,” Quarterback Nick Moore said. “Now we’re here. It’s an amazing ride. Every game we just get more confident, and we’ve been doubted a lot and we just prove those doubters wrong.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Busy grocery stores
Most local grocery stores closed tomorrow
Panthers of Camp Point Central
2022 Camp Point Central Panthers: A tight knit brotherhood of ‘freaks’
Dailean Millner-Williams
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming an occupied vehicle
Eric Kiture, 48
Quincy man in custody after late night domestic abuse call

Latest News

Panthers of Camp Point Central
2022 Camp Point Central Panthers: A tight knit brotherhood of ‘freaks’
Brown County Lady Hornets Roll To Victory On The IHSA Hardwood In Mount Sterling
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 23) Lady Hornet Classic Rolls On In Mount Sterling As Brown County Tips Off Against West Hancock
QND Raiders Football Program Headed To A New Conference In 2024
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 23) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Football Program Headed to A New Conference In 2024
An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave,...
WGEM to broadcast Camp Point Central state championship game