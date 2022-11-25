Camp Point state title game is underway on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WGEM) - The Camp Point Central Panthers are now in action against the (13-0) Lena-Winslow Panthers. You can watch the game on WGEM CW 10.2.

WGEM is partnering with the IHSA, NFHS Network, and Weigel Broadcasting to air the championship game.

The Lena-Winslow Panthers have won the last five of the last 11 state titles.

Winning against Lena-Winslow in Friday’s matchup would give the school its first state championship win.

“This is only the second state championship game we’ve been in,” Central Head Football Coach Brad Dixon said. “The last one we played in was 2018, so to be the first group that’s able to bring one back would be huge for our community.”

The Camp Point Panthers have Power 5 recruits and an explosive offense that has outscored opponents 670-152 this season.

“If you asked anyone at the beginning of the year, we all would’ve said we hoped to make it to the state championship, but no one really believed it,” Quarterback Nick Moore said. “Now we’re here. It’s an amazing ride. Every game we just get more confident, and we’ve been doubted a lot and we just prove those doubters wrong.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.