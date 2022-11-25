Quincy Festival of Lights returns for what could be its last year

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Festival of Lights in Quincy opened Thursday night, but this could be your last chance to go.

The annual event might not have enough financial support to keep Moorman Park shining bright for the holidays next year.

For many families, going to the festival of lights in Quincy is an annual holiday tradition.

Julie Herpin from Boonville, Missouri, and her relatives look forward to driving under the twinkling lights and listening to the cheerful music.

“I came up here to have Thanksgiving with my family in Quincy and this has been a tradition before we go back to grandma’s house for the evening to come stop and see the lights,” Herpin said.

President Eric Dooley said the nonprofit, drive-through light display is at risk of coming to an end.

“Right now for the display to be viable long-term, it has to have more support,” Dooley said. “It has to have the support of the community to be here and serve as a community display.”

Dooley and his family have volunteered to organize the event for the past four years, paying for displays out of pocket. Last year, they only made around $180,000 which does not cover the total cost of their displays around $225,000.

He said while they still aren’t where they need to be financially, it’s looking brighter with more sponsorships this year.

“We are reaching 25% of where we need to be to meet our expenses, but they have grown,” Dooley said. “We were in a much worse position last year, so we have doubled the amount of sponsorship that we had last year. So, trajectory means a lot. We are heading in the right direction. If we continue to do that then we will be able to continue to come back.”

Herpin hopes they can get more support so the City of Quincy doesn’t have to wave goodbye to the festival of lights.

“It would be a loss for the community because I think so many kids, you know, we grow up with going and seeing the lights as a family and having that wherever you are,” Herpin said.

If you want to donate to the Festival of Lights, or become a volunteer, click here.

The Festival of Lights is open every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Years Eve.

