Great Deal for a Black Friday Forecast

Stores are not the only place for great deals this Black Friday. Mother Nature is serving up a great catch herself. While starting off on the cool side, temperatures will gradually climb back into the low to mid 50′s for Black Friday with abundant sunshine. While temperatures will be similar, if not a touch warmer than Thanksgiving, it will likely feel even warmer due to the abundant sunshine.

Clear skies continue into the overnight hours with temps cooling back just below freezing. The weekend will start off on the dry and mild side, with increasing clouds on Saturday and temps back in the mid to upper 50′s. This marks more pleasant weather for small business Saturday.

The weather will become a bit more turbulent Saturday evening and overnight. A low pressure system bringing wintry weather to New Mexico and Texas will slide into the Tri-States. As it does so, it will bring plenty of moisture which will result in a decent soaking during the overnight hours. Many locations will see 0.5″ to an inch of rain. Showers will linger into Sunday with temps on Sunday staying much cooler, in the mid 40′s.

