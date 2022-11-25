Illini Community Hospital recognized and awarded for reducing patient readmission

Illini award
Illini award(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Tri-State hospital is bucking a trend and getting awarded for it.

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 hospital patients will be readmitted within 30 days of discharge, but not at Illini Community Hospital.

The Critical Access Hospital Network just gave the hospital its impact award for readmission reduction. Administrators said over the last year, they have reduced patient returns by five percent. They have done this by asking why patients return and making a discharge plan that works on a case-by-case basis.

“(Our workers) know our community and they know our patients,” said Ancillary and Support Administrative Director Jennifer Mowen. “And because of their dedication, that’s why we’ve been able to work and improve care with patients who are treated at the right level.”

Mowen said Illini went against more than 50 other hospitals in Illinois. She said ICH previously awarded Illini for their nurse honor guard program.

