Jacksonville-based business, Floyd Insurance, LLC to open a branch in Bluffs

Floyd Insurance Agency, LLC
Floyd Insurance Agency, LLC(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - Bluffs will be welcoming a new business right on W Wilson Street.

Floyd Insurance Agency, LLC is a Jacksonville-based family company that offers insurance for a variety of personal or business matters.

Owner and Bluffs native Brain Floyd said a bulk of his customers have been driving from Bluffs to Jacksonville for his services. The demand is what led him to open shop in his hometown.

“Unfortunately, a lot of your smaller towns, they’re basically left behind,” Floyd said. “Agencies, they consolidate things and they try to put it all in one agency and sometimes the little towns are left behind.”

Floyd said he expects the business to open in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Panthers of Camp Point Central
2022 Camp Point Central Panthers: A tight knit brotherhood of ‘freaks’
An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave,...
WGEM to broadcast Camp Point Central state championship game
Panthers of Camp Point Central
Lena-Winslow defeats Camp Point in state championship
festival of lights
Quincy Festival of Lights returns for what could be its last year

Latest News

Harvestville Farm co-owner Julie Hohl said their winter season sales are up eleven percent this...
Lee County farm cashing in on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday surge
The Quincy Humane Society wants to remind you of some of the ways decorations can hurt your pets.
Keeping pets safe around holiday decorations
Illini award
Illini Community Hospital recognized and awarded for reducing patient readmission
Lewis Park
Santa in the Park returning to Bluffs