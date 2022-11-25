Jacksonville-based business, Floyd Insurance, LLC to open a branch in Bluffs

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - Bluffs will be welcoming a new business right on W Wilson Street.

Floyd Insurance Agency, LLC is a Jacksonville-based family company that offers insurance for a variety of personal or business matters.

Owner and Bluffs native Brain Floyd said a bulk of his customers have been driving from Bluffs to Jacksonville for his services. The demand is what led him to open shop in his hometown.

“Unfortunately, a lot of your smaller towns, they’re basically left behind,” Floyd said. “Agencies, they consolidate things and they try to put it all in one agency and sometimes the little towns are left behind.”

Floyd said he expects the business to open in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.