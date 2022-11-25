Keeping pets safe around holiday decorations

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s getting around that time of year where you may be putting up some holiday decorations.

The Quincy Humane Society wants to remind you of some of the ways decorations can hurt your pets.

Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said to keep a close eye on your pet this season because if you think your holiday decorations look pretty, your pet might think they look even prettier, and more fun to play with.

“We’re looking at trees or maybe even garland that might have lights on them think about the cords, you want to make sure they are hidden so that they’re not getting chewed on,” said Brumbaugh. “Plugged in or not, they’re still dangerous to pets you even have the ornaments, we’re a big fan of the non-breakable ornaments but even those can break.”

Brumbaugh suggests redirecting your pets behavior as soon as you start putting decorations up to create a habit of staying out of them.

Many decorations and plants you bring into your home, are harmful to pets.

You can find more information on pet-friendly holiday decorating here.

