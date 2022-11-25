Lee County farm cashing in on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday surge

Harvestville Farm co-owner Julie Hohl said their winter season sales are up eleven percent this year compared to last year.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) - A farm in Donnellson, Iowa has seen a surge in holiday shoppers.

Buying their Christmas tree from Harvestville farm has become a tradition for Jessica Shuman’s family.

“We come to Harvestville every year for the last few years to get a new Christmas tree,” said Shuman. “We love the smells of the real trees and how pretty they are so today was the day.”

Every Black Friday for the last five years, she and her three children have stocked up on their holiday essentials before going home to decorate.

The Harvestville Farm staff said the Shumans are like many other families in Lee County buying their trees the day after Thanksgiving.

Harvestville Farm co-owner Julie Hohl said their winter season sales are up 11% this year compared to last year.

“People are really back into the flow [of] things past COVID, you can definitely see it picking up,” said Hohl.

She’s anticipating business to pick up at their retail store, Harvestville Mercantile, on Small Business Saturday as well.

She said both the farm and the store typically do well on Black Friday, but she’s expecting most of their shopping weekend profit to come from Fort Madison.

“When we shut down here at Christmas time, we stay really busy down there especially ‘til after the new year because people come in for maybe after holiday sales or things that they kind of debated on this season and was hoping it was still in the store, so it’s still really, really popular for us down there,” Hohl said.

Hohl said Small Business Saturday allows Harvestville Mercantile to be set up for financial success as the farm closes for the season.

Click here to learn more about the farm and mercantile.

