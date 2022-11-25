Rain develops this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most of the day, Saturday will be fairly nice, cloud cover will be on the increase by afternoon. We will see rain developing overnight Saturday night and it will continue through Sunday until approximately noon. An area of low pressure is tracking just to the south of the St. Louis area and that does the region in a favorable zone to see some measurable rainfall.

Up to one inch of rain is possible (Max Inman)

At this time model data suggests we will see a half inch up to as much as one inch of rain across most of the Tri-State area. While we feel everyone will see rain just exactly where the higher totals will be is still in question. At this time most forecast data has the heavier rain falling right through the central part of the Tri-State area, which would include Adams county and Quincy, Illinois. Getting a nice slow, steady rain while the ground is not frozen is really good news when it comes to drought conditions. The slow steady rain gives the moisture a chance to soak into the ground and with temperatures on the cool side, evaporation rates are lower. After high temperatures in the mid-40s on Sunday, we will have a rebound on Monday to near 50 and then Tuesday temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

