Rain on the way

We may see a half inch of rain late this weekend
We may see a half inch of rain late this weekend(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are set up for a sunny black Friday. High temperatures under sunny skies will talk about in the middle low 50s with a light wind. There should be no complaints from the Shoppers. On Saturday we will still be on the warm side with temperatures up in the mid-50s, however, cloud cover will begin to increase as the day progresses. Saturday night we’re bringing the potential for a couple of scattered showers that potentially then ramps up in the overnight hours. At this time it looks as if rain showers are likely that will continue from Saturday night through Sunday. We may see a half inch of rain or better for most of the Tri-States. Temperatures may be sufficiently cool enough on the backside of the storm system that there may be just a brief little round of sleet that develops late Sunday after sunset. This will not impact travel and will melt as soon as it hits the ground but that threat is there as temperatures drop down to 28 Sunday night.

