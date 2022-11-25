Santa in the Park returning to Bluffs

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - With Thanksgiving 2022 in the books, Scott County village Bluffs is not wasting a second on starting those Christmas festivities.

Bluffs newest, but biggest celebration ‘Santa in the Park’ will return on Saturday Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Linda Sapp and her board said they hope their second go-around will promote the small town on a wide scale bringing possibly hundreds from the Tri-States and beyond such as Jacksonville and Springfield.

The festivities will take place at the lit-up Lewis Park including chestnuts roasting on an open fire, caroling, horse carriage rides, Christmas decorating contests, free books for kids and sandwiches for all at the library and Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m.

“All we can do is promote everything we can,” said Chuck Pine with the town board. “The businesses, the town, just try to make it more appealing for good families to move in.”

Pine said ‘Santa in the Park’ is a big economic boost for Bluffs with local vendors participating as well.

Additionally, Sapp is hoping to do more with Lewis Park after the event as the town awaits to hear back if they will get the $600,000 grant to bring new additions to the park.

