Santa in the Park returning to Bluffs

Lewis Park
Lewis Park(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - With Thanksgiving 2022 in the books, Scott County village Bluffs is not wasting a second on starting those Christmas festivities.

Bluffs newest, but biggest celebration ‘Santa in the Park’ will return on Saturday Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Linda Sapp and her board said they hope their second go-around will promote the small town on a wide scale bringing possibly hundreds from the Tri-States and beyond such as Jacksonville and Springfield.

The festivities will take place at the lit-up Lewis Park including chestnuts roasting on an open fire, caroling, horse carriage rides, Christmas decorating contests, free books for kids and sandwiches for all at the library and Santa Claus arriving at 6 p.m.

“All we can do is promote everything we can,” said Chuck Pine with the town board. “The businesses, the town, just try to make it more appealing for good families to move in.”

Pine said ‘Santa in the Park’ is a big economic boost for Bluffs with local vendors participating as well.

Additionally, Sapp is hoping to do more with Lewis Park after the event as the town awaits to hear back if they will get the $600,000 grant to bring new additions to the park.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Panthers of Camp Point Central
2022 Camp Point Central Panthers: A tight knit brotherhood of ‘freaks’
An undefeated season has brought the Panthers to a trip to Champaign and before they leave,...
WGEM to broadcast Camp Point Central state championship game
Panthers of Camp Point Central
Lena-Winslow defeats Camp Point in state championship
festival of lights
Quincy Festival of Lights returns for what could be its last year

Latest News

Harvestville Farm co-owner Julie Hohl said their winter season sales are up eleven percent this...
Lee County farm cashing in on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday surge
The Quincy Humane Society wants to remind you of some of the ways decorations can hurt your pets.
Keeping pets safe around holiday decorations
Illini award
Illini Community Hospital recognized and awarded for reducing patient readmission
Floyd Insurance Agency, LLC
Jacksonville-based business, Floyd Insurance, LLC to open a branch in Bluffs