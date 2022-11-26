3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Three Kahoka, Missouri, teens were injured in a crash on Route H near Winchester Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported three boys were traveling eastbound on Route H at 6:13 a.m. when their 1994 Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned and ejected all three teens.

The 17-year-old driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Fort Madison Community Hospital along with a 13-year-old passenger that had minor injuries.

A 15-year-old occupant suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the University of Iowa Medical Center.

MSHP said none of the boys were wearing a seatbelt.

