Damp and Cool Following Overnight Soaking

Heavy rain is still on track for overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most areas will see between a half an inch of rain to an inch of rain. A few isolated areas could see higher amounts. Northern counties may end up on the lower side of those amounts. Rain showers will linger into the first half of Sunday, with cloudy conditions continuing in the afternoon.

Some areas could see 0.5-1.00 inches of rain. Northern areas will see less. (WGEM)

The combination of scattered showers, low clouds, and breezy NW winds will keep Sunday 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday, with wind chills dropping into the 30′s at times. Any errands or outdoor decorating may want to be pushed back to Monday or Tuesday when there is more sunshine and slightly warmer weather. Monday’s highs rise back to near 50 with temps on Tuesday pushing 60 in some areas before the feel of winter returns for Wednesday.

