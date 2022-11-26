Firefighters stress importance of Keep the Wreath Red campaign after two house fires

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It has only been only two days since the Quincy Fire Department started their Keep the Wreath Red campaign and they’ve already responded to two house fires.

Two red light bulbs on the wreath above the Central Fire Station turned white because of mobile home fires that happened Thursday. A mobile home on McKinney Street and a mobile home on Herrli Drive caught fire on Thanksgiving Day because of improperly disposed cigarettes.

The purpose of the Keep the Wreaths Red campaign is to bring awareness to the causes of holiday house fires, because when a house fire happens, a red light turns white.

Captain Jerry Mast said although there were two house fires at the start of their campaign, they usually become less frequent throughout the season.

“If you look at the years, even the years when we have a lot of fires, they start at the beginning of the holiday season and kind of tapered off towards the end, which I think shows that the community is paying attention to the program and keeping fire safety in the forefront of their minds,” Mast said.

The fire department wants you to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, put cigarettes out all the way in an ashtray or sand bucket, and refrain from cooking with an open flame if you are not watching it.

Mast said it’s important to create an emergency escape plan with your children.

He said they have a few smoke detectors at Central Fire Station if you need one. Their address is 906 Vermont Street. Firefighters can also check your smoke detectors for you.

The fire awareness campaign runs through New Years Day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.