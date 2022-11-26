WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (November 25) Camp Point Central Panthers Face Lena-Winslow In Class 1A State Championship Game In Champaign

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Championship Friday arrived for the undefeated Camp Point Central Football team with a roar this morning in Champaign, Illinois. That’s where the (13-0) Panthers were scheduled to face the undefeated Panthers of Lena-Winslow in the Class 1-A State Championship Game at 10:00 A.M.

As expected, the highly anticipated title game drew thousands of fans from throughout the Tri-States to Memorial Stadium to see the two top seeds in Class 1A collide for the 2022 State Championship. We have your game highlights....

