Authorities find two bodies at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two bodies have been found by water patrol troopers at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, troopers received a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday requesting assistance to find two people last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were able to find a man Saturday evening but searched for the second person. Troopers continued their search for the second person Sunday morning and were able to find the body.

The Highway Patrol will release more information about the incident Sunday.

