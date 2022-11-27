Canton Main Street Association prepares for Parade of Lights

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton Main Street Association will be hosting their 13th annual Parade of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 1.

CMSA is working with community members to prepare for the event and kick off the holiday season.

“This is important for our community. It brings the Christmas spirit to everyone, and we don’t have to go very far to travel, and it just brings people to town. We like to see everyone in our small town,” said CMSA Vice President Kristy Horner.

The event includes a tree lighting, free hot dogs and hot cocoa, live music from Culver-Stockton College, followed by the parade with involvement from local high schools and businesses.

“Several hundred people usual line our streets, so it’s a good night for our businesses, our restaurants to have the extra foot traffic,” said Horner.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Canton Central Park.

The parade will start at 6 p.m., starting at the senior housing.

Horner said for those who can’t make it, they can watch the event live on the Canton Main Street Association’s Facebook Page.

