Downtown Quincy packed with shoppers on Small Business Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - While some shoppers might have scored Black Friday deals at the big box stores on Friday, others chose to shop local on Saturday for Small Business Saturday.

According to the National Retail Federation, 51 million people shopped for Small Business Saturday in 2021. And it’s estimated that 3 in 5 holiday shoppers planned to participate in 2022.

The Find Boutique Owner Jordan Bergman said she sees the local shopping holiday, which was started in 2010 by American Express, gaining momentum each year.

Bergman said she had about 50% more shoppers on Saturday than Friday.

“It’s typical where Black Friday people might shop at the bigger box stores,” Bergman said. “And they like to save Small Business Saturday for the downtown.”

Bergman said each holiday season her year-round online shop goes brick and mortar to share the entrepreneurial spirit with other neighboring businesses downtown.

“We appreciate all the support everyone brings to us,” Bergman said. “As they come downtown and continue to shop small for the rest of the holidays--the rest of the year actually!”

Codex Books’ new downtown relocation had a steady flow of customers with shopper Laura Arnold among many.

“I’m just shopping around for books and probably grab a boba,” Arnold said.

Arnold said she makes it a point to shop small the Saturday after Black Friday keeping her many entrepreneurial friends in mind.

“I’ve been doing this for 8, 10 years now,” Arnold said.

Making purchases is just one way to support small businesses.

Other ways include putting the word out, leaving positive reviews online and buying gift cards.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.