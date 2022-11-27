Holiday travel safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement said with so many people hitting the roads this holiday, there are steps you can take to make sure that you’re staying safe.

Corporal Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said wearing your seatbelt can save your life, but that’s not the only tip.

He said the Thanksgiving holiday can be a fun, but tiring time.

Dunn said drivers who choose to get on the road without being properly rested have a lot in common with impaired drivers.

“They fail to maintain their lane, fluctuate their speed, be aggressive drivers, not as calm or courteous so make sure you get a good night’s rest before you decide to travel again,” Dunn said. “If you have another driver in the vehicle and you do get tired, and they do feel like they can drive, make sure you switch off drivers.”

Dunn said over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday there were more than 1,300 Missouri traffic crashes, resulting in 540 injuries and 12 deaths.

He said MSHP is participating in Operation CARE or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

That means every available trooper will be out on the roads through Sunday.

