Light the Park brightens downtown Quincy

Quincy's light the park featured hot chocolate, cookies, the lighting ceremony, and the arrival...
Quincy's light the park featured hot chocolate, cookies, the lighting ceremony, and the arrival of Santa Claus.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown Quincy got a bit brighter Saturday evening due to the annual Light the Park celebration.

Hundreds of people filled Washington Park to see the annual lighting ceremony, along with getting hot chocolate and cookies provided by Kohl Wholesale.

New to this year’s celebration was the addition of a Toys for Tots tent.

Officials with Toys for Tots were handing out coloring books, crafts, giving hand paintings and receiving donated gifts.

The District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said she was excited to welcome Toys for Tots for the first time to help spread the holiday spirit of giving.

“We think it was a perfect partnership here with Light the Park and Toys for Tots. It gets people to start giving to our community members. We have kids from all ages, all sorts of cities and they bring them here to celebrate and we thought it was a great idea to help encourage people to bring something for a child in need,” said Lombardi.

The event, sponsored by Blessing Health System, also featured festive music from the Quincy Concert Band’s Low Brass Ensemble and culminated with the return of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Santa House.

The Santa House will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday before Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panthers of Camp Point Central
Lena-Winslow defeats Camp Point in state championship
Quincy mobile home catches fire
Quincy mobile home catches fire
festival of lights
Quincy Festival of Lights returns for what could be its last year
Panthers of Camp Point Central
2022 Camp Point Central Panthers: A tight knit brotherhood of ‘freaks’
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash

Latest News

Shop local
Downtown Quincy packed with shoppers on Small Business Saturday
Run Run Rudolph 5K
Run, Run Rudolph 5K raises money for Adopt-a-Family
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
Firefighters stress importance of Keep the Wreath Red campaign after two house fires
Firefighters stress importance of Keep the Wreath Red campaign after two house fires