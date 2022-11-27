Light the Park brightens downtown Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown Quincy got a bit brighter Saturday evening due to the annual Light the Park celebration.

Hundreds of people filled Washington Park to see the annual lighting ceremony, along with getting hot chocolate and cookies provided by Kohl Wholesale.

New to this year’s celebration was the addition of a Toys for Tots tent.

Officials with Toys for Tots were handing out coloring books, crafts, giving hand paintings and receiving donated gifts.

The District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said she was excited to welcome Toys for Tots for the first time to help spread the holiday spirit of giving.

“We think it was a perfect partnership here with Light the Park and Toys for Tots. It gets people to start giving to our community members. We have kids from all ages, all sorts of cities and they bring them here to celebrate and we thought it was a great idea to help encourage people to bring something for a child in need,” said Lombardi.

The event, sponsored by Blessing Health System, also featured festive music from the Quincy Concert Band’s Low Brass Ensemble and culminated with the return of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Santa House.

The Santa House will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday before Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.